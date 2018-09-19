WEDNESDAY 13 - "First Week Of Writing For The New Album Is Done"

"First week of writing for the new album is done," says Wednesday 13. "Think I have the album title already... not sure? So far we have some heavy, spooky, coffin robbing music written. Lots more to go. This is the first time in a long time that we’ve got to write for an album this close to Halloween. The atmosphere and vibe is awesome and adding to the writing process. Cold weather, leaves and pumpkins."

The aforementioned new album will serve as the follow-up to Condolences, which was released in 2017 via Nuclear Blast.

In live news, The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13 recently announced his annual UK Halloween shows and this year there's a surprise for fans of his Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 era!

Wednesday tells us: "I'm so excited to be back in London for our annual Halloween Weekend of Horrors. This is our third year and this time we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our 2008 release, Skeletons. We will be performing this album in its entirety on Friday October 26th at the Garage, along with some other special tricks and treats. Then on Saturday October 27th, for the first time EVER, Wednesday 13 and band will perform an entire Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 set in full FDQ costume! This will be the first time we have done this or played an entire set from FDQ. I'll be strapping the ol' guitar back on for one more night to celebrate 22 years of horror punk! Don't miss out, these shows are going to be one of a kind each night! And if you don't leave Screaming... you won't leave at ALL!"

The two UK shows run as follows:

October

26 - London, England - Garage

27 - London, England - Garage

Immediately following the pair of UK shows, Wednesday 13 will embark upon the North American Lonesome Road To Hell Tour.

Comments Wednesday: "We’re really excited to be hitting the road this fall. Doing the first week with John 5 should be nothing short of a MONSTER show, and we’re super stoked. We’re also really excited to be touring Canada, as this will be our first time with this many dates. Looking forward to playing some new places and performing for all of our Canadian fans. We will be wrapping up the tour on the West Coast at the world famous Whisky a Go Go right before we head to the studio to record the follow up to Condolences. Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour!”

For more info, tickets and meet and greets visit OfficialWednesday13.com.

Tour dates:

October

31 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (supporting John 5)

November

1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge (supporting John 5)

2 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero (supporting John 5)

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (supporting John 5)

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's (supporting John 5)

6 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De Le Martiniere

7 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

8 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

9 - Niagara Falls, ON - The Seneca Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

11 - London, ON - Rum Runners

13 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

15 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

16 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

18 - Edmonton, AB - Buckingham

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur (with Davey Suicide)

21 - Portland, OR - Dante's (with Davey Suicide)

23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver (with Davey Suicide)

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (with Davey Suicide)