WITHIN THE RUINS Debut "Devil In Me" Music Video; Black Heart Album Out Now

Progressive deathcore unit, Within The Ruins, have released their sixth full-length, Black Heart, via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music. A video for the track "Devil In Me" can be found below.

Comments vocalist, Steve Tinnon, of the disquieting clip, “We’re extremely excited to release the video for Devil In Me! The concept for this was something new for the band, and we all stepped out of our comfort zone a little bit to make it happen, but we’re very happy with how it turned out! The idea was to visually bring to life most of the lyrics in the song and tell the story of what it’s about. I wanted the viewer to not only hear, but see, the transformation I’m referring to, and understand the metaphors in the track. It was fun to be able to tell the story without a lot of musical performance to push it along, and we’ve been eager for everyone to see it!”

Black Heart is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. For order options, head here.

Black Heart trackisting:

"Domination"

"Deliverance"

"Black Heart"

"Open Wounds"

"Eighty Sixed"

"Devil In Me"

"Hollow"

"Outsider"

"RCKLSS"

"Ataxia V"

"Black Heart" video:

"Deliverance" video:

Lineup:

Joe Cocchi - guitars

Kevin McGuill - drums

Paolo Galang - bass, vocals

Steve Tinnon - vocals

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)