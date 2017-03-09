WITHOUT WAVES Streaming New Track “Us Against”; First-Ever Canadian Tour Dates Confirmed

Chicago-based technical/progressive metal group, Without Waves will release their new album, Lunar, on March 17th via Prosthetic Records. The album track, “Us Against”, is now available for streaming below.

Without Waves effortlessly create a rich fusion of extreme, progressive metal and cascading soundscapes with precision songwriting, showcasing blistering riffs and unorthodox time signatures paired alongside dreamy melodies and poetic chord structures. An important new addition to a new wave of young, progressive and urgent technical metal artists. Lunar will be available on CD, limited edition double LP (Clear Violet Splatter) and all digital platforms.

Tracklisting:

“Sewing Together The Limbs”

“Poetry In Putrid Air”

“Us Against”

“Never Know Quite Why”

“Victorian Punishment”

“EDMS”

“Lost Art”

“Fractals”

“Memento More”

“Us Against”:

“Never Know Quite Why” video:

“Sewing Together The Limbs”:

Without Waves will present their intense live show for the first time ever to Canadian crowds this spring as they venture across the border for a brief weekend jaunt from April 28th - 30th across Ontario. Full dates are as follows:

April

28 - Windsor, ON - The Windsor Beer Exchange

29 - London, ON - 765 Old East Bar & Grill

30 - Toronto, ON - Metal Church @ Coalition (Free Show)

Without Waves is:

Anthony Cwan - Vocals/Guitars

Zac Lombardi - Guitars

John Picillo - Bass

Garry Naples - Drums