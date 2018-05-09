WOECHANTER Featuring VESPERIA Frontman MORGAN RIDER Release Debut EP; Free Download Available

Newly formed Canadian/ German blackened death metal group Woechanter, featuring Vesperia frontman Morgan Rider, have released their debut EP.

Woechanter’s story began on a stormy winter night during January of 2017. The months of crushing cold and darkness provided ample atmosphere for the first song to be crafted. Canadian multi-instrumentalist and Vesperia frontman Morgan Rider began to shape in those months of legendary Canadian winter what would become the first few steps of Canada’s newest extreme metal band.

As the world’s distances have shrunken in the wake of modern technology, quick was the coming of the band's second collaborator: A German guitarist who prefers his anonymity while this project remains in session.

So will the first steps of this group be taken, so will the tread quicken pace and so will the chants and laments of this era be borne upon the primal flow of our utterings. Woechanter is a vicious display of death, black and doom metal blended without hindrance for modern trends or expectation.

The first release by Woechanter can be downloaded for free at this location. Listen below: