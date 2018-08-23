X JAPAN Announce Live in Japan 2018 Three Deep Red Nights At Makuhari Messe

Yoshiki recently announced X Japan’s new tour, X Japan Live In Japan 2018 Three Deep Red Nights At Makuhari Messe, with ticket pre-sales for the September 28th - 30th dates beginning immediately.

With an expected audience of 100,000 fans, announcing the three-day event just one month in advance is a bold move made possible by X Japan’s international popularity. Normally an event of this magnitude would be announced up to one year ahead of time.

"I had a lot of personal conflicts, both mentally and physically after surgery, and I wasn’t sure about these shows until the very last minute,” said Yoshiki, talking about the concerts on Yoshiki Channel live from Los Angeles. “But I think we should try to move forward. We’ll decide the future of the band based on these concerts.”

After the announcement, the race for standing room tickets and VIP seats was so intense that it made headlines as fans in Japan and worldwide scrambled for the chance to see X Japan perform. The last time the band held a live event of this scale in their home country was their massive, two-day soccer stadium tour in 2010, playing for 130,000 fans at Nissan Stadium in Japan.

Since reuniting in 2008, X Japan has staged a limited amount of Japan tours, gaining international success at venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Coachella Music Festival in California, and the UK’s Wembley Arena.

Ticket information for Japan is listed below, and tickets for international fans will be announced soon.

X Japan Live in Japan 2018 Three Deep Red Nights At Makuhari Messe

Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 1-3, Chiba, Japan

Concert dates:

September

28 (Friday) - Doors open 16:30 / Start 18:30

29 (Saturday) - Doors open 16:00 / Start 18:00

30 (Sunday) - Doors open 15:00 / Start 17:00

Ticket Prices:

General Admission

13,000 yen (standing / entrance numbering number / tax incl.)

Limit 4 tickets per person per show

VIP Packages

- Gold: 55,000 yen (tax incl.)

Gold exclusive seat (platinum seat left / right / designated seat), VIP goods, sound check party, VIP preferential goods sale, VIP exclusive entrance

Limit 4 tickets per person per show

- Platinum: 98,000 yen (tax incl.)

Platinum dedicated seat (front center block / designated seat), VIP goods

Backstage tour, sound check party, VIP restroom, VIP priority coat check, VIP preferential goods sales, VIP exclusive entrance

Limit 4 tickets per person per show

There is ID check for prevention of resale.

Re: Package Contents / Seating Chart - please check with VIP HP before booking.

Ticket release schedule:

- 8/19 Yoshiki Card FC Pre-Sale (lottery)

8/19 (Sunday) - 8/21 (Tuesday) 23:00

- 8/24 X Japan member FC Pre-Sale (lottery)

(YOSHIKI mobile, YOSHIKI CHANNEL, Toshl FC, PATA FC, HEATH FC, SUGIZO FC, HIDE FC) 8/24 (Friday) 18:00 - 8/26 (Sunday) 23:00

- 9/3 (Monday) Ticket Service Pre-Sale (lottery)

- 9/15 (Saturday) General Sales (lottery)

- International Tickets - To be announced soon