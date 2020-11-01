Y&T Tweak Live Schedule Due To Pandemic

Hard rock legends Y&T have tweaked their upcoming live schedule due to the pandemic. A message from the band reads:

“With pandemic restrictions still in place and expected to continue for a long while, all shows for the remainder of this year, as well as those into the first quarter of 2021 have been rescheduled or cancelled due to COVID-19.

- This month's Reno, NV show has moved to Friday, August 13th 2021.

- Next month's Fresno, CA show has moved to Saturday, December 4th 2021.

- The Seattle & Portland shows (March 11 & 12) have cancelled. We will schedule new dates at a later time.

On a brighter note, with the live entertainment sector anticipating the return of shows by fall of next year, we have added Madrid, Segovia, and Barcelona, Spain (September 22nd, 23rd, and 25th) to the autumn 2021 Europe/UK tour.”

Y&T’s complete itinerary can be found here.