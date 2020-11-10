YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS Present Bloody New Christmas Single & Video “Drawn And Quartered”

The salty air is freezing and Swedish sea dogs Ye Banished Privateers are ready to trim your Christmas tree in the most chilling of ways. The collective just released their new holiday single, “Drawn And Quartered”, along with an official animated music video (see below).

Their new single is a rum-soaked harbinger of their upcoming 7", Drawn And Quartered, out on December 1 via Napalm Records - heralding in the jolliest season of the year in true swashbuckling manner, but with a ghoulish grin. Wrapped in the swag of pirate folk rock, the newly-interpreted, grim covers of two Christmas classics will draw the listener into a dark underworld of blood and bones.

Ye Banished Privateers are already well known for their singalong hymns and unmistakably folksy tunes, and now explore the less-traveled waters of yuletide tuneage. With a stiff sea breeze, a wink of the eye and a dose of bloody, dark humor, the pirates prepare for the freezing cold of winter.

Ye Banished Privateers on the new single: “In Ye Banished Privateers, for the last decade we have had a yearly tradition of defiling a Christmas classic. It started as an internal joke, never intended for an audience outside of the band. Now here we are today, releasing our 2020 annual adaptation on a metal label, haha! This year, it is the traditional carol 'Hosanna in Excelsis (Ding Dong Merrily on High)' that has been dragged to the chopping block to be hung, drawn and quartered beyond recognition. We doubt that we will hear this version being sung by your average Christmas choir anytime soon though."

Watch the animated video for “Drawn And Quartered” below:

The two-track EP presents another stunning, adventurous, yet bloody side of Ye Banished Privateers. “Drawn And Quartered” features a dancing, dangling pirate as he experiences a curious macabre Christmas marvel, whilst “Deck And Hull” captivates with a frenetic tavern-like atmosphere and a beguiling female voice meeting raspy pirate chanting. Ye Banished Privateers tug the listener through dreary winter days and prepare them for the most eerily beautiful time of the year.

Drawn And Quartered will be available in the following formats:

- digital

- exclusive 7inch Vinyl in oxblood (strictly limited to 300 copies)

