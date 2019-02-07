YEAR OF THE LOCUST Release Lyric Video For "Stay Alive" Featuring TESLA Drummer TROY LUCCKETTA

New York hard rock band Year Of The Locust has released the lyric video for their single "Stay Alive." The song features guest appearances from Tesla drummer Troy Luccketta and Florida Georgia Lind guitarist Brian Bonds.

"'Stay Alive' is a redemption song; when you think it's time to give up is just the best time to turn it up." says Year Of The Locust vocalist Scot McGiveron. "Troy is so creative and brought so much energy to the drum track, while Brian's energy and guitar-play is just always so powerful."

Year Of The Locust is currently on the road with Tesla on their Shock USA tour; dates are as listed in the official poster:

