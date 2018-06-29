YOB Singer / Guitarist MIKE SCHEIDT Discusses Childhood Bullies, Life After Near Death, Aliens, And More; Little Punk People Video Interview

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People had a chat with singer/guitarist Mike Scheidt of YOB before their show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City last night.

Mike had an intense surgery back in 2017 to treat Diverticulitis, which is an inflammation of the digestive tract. During his procedure things started looking really grim and he had an out of body experience that he still recalls some parts of. Naturally, Elliott wanted to ask him some questions about that experience and Mike gave some really interesting answers to say the least.

In this uplifting interview they also talk about what Mike would say to one of his childhood bullies if he saw them today, what he would do if he was offered to play a show on another planet inhabited by aliens, and much more. The video also opens up with a quick look at Mike's beautiful Nomad guitar by Monson Guitars. Watch below.

YOB is currently on tour in support of their new record Our Raw Heart and the remaining dates can be found here.