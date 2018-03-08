ZAKK WYLDE In Praise Of THEM EVILS - "It's All Riff-Based Music, So It's Pretty Cool"

Guitar legend recently spoke with Trevor Morelli at Songfacts on a variety of topics. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Songfacts: The last time that Songfacts talked to you – I think it was four years ago – you talked about a lot of your influences like Elton John, Sabbath, Zeppelin. I'm just wondering if there's any young bands out now that you find are really great songwriters?

Zakk: "The band that we had out when we were doing Zakk Sabbath, we had Them Evils. They're just a bunch of young guys and it's all riff-based music, so it was pretty cool. I was so glad, because when you listen to a lot of new music it's not really riff-driven, you know, with riffs like Cream, like 'Sunshine Of Your Love', or Sabbath, where everything's based around a riff, and Zeppelin and stuff like that. It's weird, it's kind of like a lost art or people are just not into that. So, when you hear a younger bunch of artists that are into blues or into riffs, it's just kind of like, 'Oh wow.' Just like the old saying, 'everything that's old is new again' - it's been gone for so long, it's almost like: 'Wow, what's that?'

Songfacts: Speaking of, do you think that there will be a return to more guitar-based music? A lot of it's about pop and EDM right now.

Zakk: "Yeah, but even when Sabbath and Zeppelin were ruling the world, pop music was still dominating everything then. I think if you looked at the Grammys back in 1974 or '73 when Zeppelin and Sabbath were just crushing everything, nobody even mentioned them, even though they were setting attendance records. Led Zeppelin was doing stadiums, a bigger attendance record than The Beatles when they played at Tampa Stadium, but they weren't even at the Grammys. They weren't even probably nominated."

Read the complete interview here.

Black Label Society, led by Zakk Wylde, has released another brand new music video for the single "A Love Unreal" from their latest LP, Grimmest Hits. The video was directed by long-time collaborating director Justin Reich.

Black Label Society recently soared into the charts with their new LP via Entertainment One, Grimmest Hits. The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.

"All That Once Shined" lyric video:

“Room Of Nightmares” video:

Order Grimmest Hits via the links below:

- Physical

- Digital

Black Label Society is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums