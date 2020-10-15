Zakk Wylde’s ZAKK SABBATH Streaming Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's "Under The Sun" From Upcoming Vol. 4 [Redux] Tribute Album

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age), covered the Black Sabbath classic, "Under The Sun", for the forthcoming MER Redux series instalment Vol. 4 [Redux]. Pre-order here, and listen to "Under The Sun" below:

Magnetic Eye bows at the Birmingham altar to celebrate Black Sabbath's 50th anniversary with an offering of an end-to-end re-imagining of Vol. 4, which still remains as one of the most acclaimed albums in the canon of these godfathers of heavy metal.

A pantheon of metal and doom heavyweights, including some of metal’s most famously Sabbath-inspired icons, pay homage to Vol. 4, which witnessed the masters expanding their minds over their weighty foundation.

Vol. 4 [Redux] features stunning takes on each song from that indisputable classic, which includes unique tributes among others by Zakk Sabbath, Matt Pike, The Obsessed, Haunt, Thou, and Spirit Adrift.

Tracklisting:

Thou - “Wheels Of Confusion”

The Obsessed - “Tomorrow’s Dream”

High Reeper - “Changes”

Matt Pike - “FX”

Spirit Adrift - “Supernaut”

Green Lung - “Snowblind”

Whores. - “Cornucopia”

Tony Reed - “Laguna Sunrise”

Haunt - “St. Vitus Dance”

Zakk Sabbath - “Under The Sun”

