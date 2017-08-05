ATLANTEAN KODEX - The Annihilation Of Bavaria

Dual CD (or vinyl) live album, along with accompanying DVD (either format!) Recorded in Theuern, November 7th & 8th 2015, there's no great introductory fanfare, just the sound of waves lapping the coast as the band appear onstage for “From Shores Forsaken”. Not sure what sort of venue this was recorded in, but the vocals are in the forefront, backed by the instruments (which get noticeably louder when Markus Becker ceases singing). Throughout, the vocalist utilizes multiple styles, from spoken word, to soaring highs, but predominately clean, normal tones. The music (for those not in the know) is equally dichotomous, mixing Candlemass, Manowar dynamics and Bathory's epic, building-to-crescendo, traditional metal in a blender. Might seem early in their recording career to opt for a live testimonial, but this is actually the THIRD onstage opus, the band celebrating a decade of existence (given the state of industry, live discs are much quicker/cheaper to produce than studio offerings).

“Pilgrim” is up second, a nod to their first full-length (although there were a ton of EPs & live material in the years prior to 2010's The Golden Bough), appreciative Germans singing along (“ah, ah”) in the chorus of a 10:37 length song. Lest one think everything is long-winded (glorious) doom, there's a no less pummeling, but frenetic “Sol Invictus” and speedy “Kodex Battalions”. Although listed as a fourteen song set that includes periodic short intros/interludes (“Trumpets Of Doggerland”, “Bilwis” and “The White Ship”). With no other provocation than an opening clip of Winston Churchill, the crowd again sings “ah ah” to greet “Twelve Stars And An Azure Gown” (ode to the European union). The band, and this album, need to be heard by many more people.