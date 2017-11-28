BABYLON A.D. - Revelation Highway

California hard rockers Babylon A.D. has returned to celebrate its 30th anniversary with the release of its fourth full-length album, Revelation Highway, its first studio album in 17 years. All of its original members are here, including vocalist Derek Davis, guitarists John Mathews and Ron Freschi, drummer Jamey Pacheco and bassist Robb Reid. On its ten energetic tracks, the band infuses its classic hard rock/glam metal style it was known for back in the day, which possesses a timeless quality. Babylon A.D. broke out in a hurry with hits “Bang Go The Bells” and “Hammer Swings Down” from its 1989 self-titled album, which garnered decent rotation on MTVs Headbangers Ball. However, Babylon A.D. has been gone for quite a while that most folks might not be as familiar with them as some of their peers who are still at it, such as Britny Fox, KIX and Spread Eagle.

Opener “Crash And Burn” has a punchy, ’80s swagger, decorated with edgy Skid Row riffs and a highly-infectious chorus. Davis’s voice is still in tip-top shape after 30 years with his soulful, gritty rasp. The acoustic, Tesla-tinged intro of “Fool On Fire” soon grabs you with its soaring vocal harmonies and its memorable chorus. The catchy “One Million Miles” is further proof of what the band does so well with its highly-infectious chorus, lush vocal harmonies and memorable guitar melodies. Revelation Highway is proof that Babylon A.D. are still relevant in 2017.