COME ON FEEL THE NOIZE – The Story Of How Rock Became Metal

This 90-minute DVD, presented by German filmmakers Thore Vollert and Jörg Sonntag, presents a historic look at the origin and evolution of hard rock and heavy metal; tracking both genres all the way until 2017. It begins as expected in the ‘60s, concentrating on Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple. From there it morphs into the glam rock and punk of the ‘70s, highlighting The Sweet, Slade, New York Dolls, and Sex Pistols. In addition to both vintage and modern footage of these historic bands, a narrator guides the documentary through its paces. To further entice viewers, on-screen interviews with: Jimmy Page, Ian Gillan, Nikki Sixx, James Hetfield, Dee Snider, Michael Monroe, John Corabi, and Scott Ian, amongst others are included.

Once the ‘80s roll around, the chronology stars to fall awry. Twisted Sister, Alice Cooper, The Ramones, Judas Priest, Saxon, Iron Maiden, Scorpions, and Motörhead all get screen time, yet the timeline becomes blurred. After a brief sojourn into the significance of logos, artwork and lyrical content, Come On Feel The Noize loses focus completely. Far too much emphasis is placed on relative newcomers Ghost; the same can be said for Disturbed and Sabaton. Blink and you’ll miss the segment on thrash metal; how could Slayer and Megadeth be forgotten? The Sunset Strip is completely ignored, which means Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Dokken are all omitted; yet Steel Panther and Sixx:A.M. are included. How is it that Airbourne receives the spotlight, but AC/DC are barely mentioned? Other glaring oversights include British grindcore (Napalm Death, Carcass), Swedish death metal (Entombed, At The Gates, Hypocrisy), Norwegian black metal (Dimmu Borgir, Emperor), and American nu-metal (Korn, Limp Bizkit). Granted, covering nearly six decades of music in an hour and a half is no easy task. That being said, extending the running time to two hours, and employing stricter editing practices, would certainly have improved this film.