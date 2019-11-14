DAWN OF DISEASE - Procession Of Ghosts

Finding a genuine middle-ground between bands like Insomnium and Wolfheart, Germany’s Dawn Of Disease shares the commonality of despondence and grey days with those bands but also incorporates slightly more aggressive death metal influences as well, creating a sound that is unique, despite its pre-established starting points. Which is to say that Procession Of Ghosts is a very well-written album, the tracks here brimming with sophisticated riffs and musical structures while also offering tracks that reroute to remain, going in sonic directions that even those with far more than 10,000 hours of metal listening don’t see coming.

As Procession Of Ghosts progresses, it becomes clear that Dawn Of Disease is really an encapsulation of a metal generation, this band seemingly equally at ease with listening to My Dying Bride, Hypocrisy, and Dark Tranquillity, though also firmly planted in a present that ensures top-notch and ultra-modern production values. And on that previous songwriting point, Dawn Of Disease is one of those bands that probably writes the riffs and then refines them two or three times over, because there’s no wasted space here, every instrument sounding thought-out and part of very intentional delivery, which creates an album that is listenable, memorable, and in tune with the melancholy that underlies so much of metal.