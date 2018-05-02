DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN – ...And You Will Obey Me

Third full-length here for Down Among The Dead Men, the meeting of death-metal minds from Denmark and Sweden (you most likely know vocalist Dave Ingram from his time spent with Bolt Thrower and Benediction), and ...And You Will Obey Me proves this band is on a serious roll. Once again, they utilize a fantastic crust/grind approach to their death metal, giving it tons of energy (“Axis Of Insanity” is pure Terrorizer vibe through and through, and it's awesome), any of the songs here just a great, simple example of why DM rules. There are moments of melody (“The Age Of Steel”'s cool, triumphant closing part), but for the most part, the band play their crusted-over death with grind in mind, even though Down Among The Dead Men don't really spend any time playing around with blastbeats.

Some songs, such as “Darkness Of Glass”, play with some new guitar-led ideas, which work perfectly, before the band pummel back into the anti-melody stomp (speaking of guitars, love the quick, manic solo in closer “Panopticon,” too). The production even feels a bit warmer than the band's albums have in the past; I'm only taking the rating down a half-notch since their 2013 debut because that slight suckerpunch is gone, that exhilarating feeling of “what's this?” being replaced by a more comfortable feeling of “this is Down Among The Dead Men, and it rules.” And, man, rule it does, this album immediately up there as one of Transcending Obscurity's best, the label scoring big-time by getting both this band and death metal legends Master recently.