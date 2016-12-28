EXIST IMMORTAL - Breathe

I almost wrote Exist Immortal off as just another faceless, homogenous djent/metalcore band. But I’m glad I dug deeper into their music because I discovered that this London-based band is breathing fresh air into an already worn out genre. On its sophomore release, Breathe, the Brits blend various musical elements of metalcore, djent and technical progressive metal in the vein of Periphery, Between The Buried And Me and TesseracT.

From the atmospheric/djenty opener “Saviour” to the five-plus minute closer “Chi,” Exist Immortal create a diverse slab of modern metal. Vocalist Meyrick de la Fuente is Exist Immortal’s Ace in the hole, as he’s able to shape-shift from aggressive growls to emo clean vocals with ease. The pinnacle of Breathe would have to be the first single and video, “Follow Alone.” It’s the best example of what Exist Immortal does best, combining many different emotions and dynamics into one track. Plus, each track differs from one another and ebbs and flows in each its own flavor. Breathe is a very diverse album with melodic grooves, succinct guitar melodies and stunning vocals merged with a slick production. Exist Immortal is one blip on the overcrowded djent/metalcore radar, but if you’re a fan of the aforementioned bands, then Breathe is worth checking out.