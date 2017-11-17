GOATPENIS - Anesthetic Vapor

Brazilians bedecked in black ski masks in promo shots, with a band name like Goatpenis and proclaiming themselves as purveyors of black war metal, you know that this release is not going to be for the faint hearted. What is slightly surprising is that Anesthetic Vapor isn't just a relentless mass of chaotic noise. Rather, Goatpenis does a great job in walking the tightrope between control and chaos here resulting in ... controlled chaos. Espousing the inevitability of human self-annihilation, this release is the sound track to just such an occurrence.

The rhythm section especially shines; the deep, throbbing bass reminiscent of Nattefrost's underated Blood & Vomit opus and the production perfectly separating the bass/drum/rhythm guitar interplay. In places it sounds like old Kataklysm in its punishing precision. The vocals are provided by no less than three different throats, all indecipherable and punishing as is expected. Standout tracks include the one-two punch early on of “Machiavelli Reputation” and “Excrementory Genocide” which attack furiously, sharing the ferocity of Marduk's mighty Panzer Division Marduk. A very weighty and impressive outing indeed.