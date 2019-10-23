GRAVE ROBBERT - The Nightmare Begins

Swedish horror rocker Grave Robbert cites Wednesday 13 and Alice Cooper as main inspirations, yet his vocal delivery on “The Nightmare Begins” is closer to Alexi Laiho. Much like a costumed child’s trick or treat haul, this musical jack-o’-lantern contains both sweet and sour. Children Of Bodom’s influence resurfaces on “The Ecstasy Of The Night”, an energetic and infectious number. “13th Day In Hell” resembles Murderdolls, “Deflowered” throws the devil horns high, “The NS” is a Frankenstein monster of punk rock mixed with a catchy guitar solo, and “When The Bell Tolls One” delivers a spooky séance of doom, sludge and dirge.

However, “Genocide” masquerades as GWAR doing death metal. “Neglected” is a primarily acoustic, tortured ballad that meanders through the cemetery. Both “Close Your Eyes” and “Forsummad” should have been omitted completely. The female vocals which invade the title track and dominate “Midnight Road” are so misplaced, causing the album to lose its identity entirely. While “Stand Alone” is adequate musically, it’s a lyrical fail - “Don’t do this, can’t do that, who the hell are you to run my life? I don’t need your fucking rules, shove it up your ass, go fuck yourself!” Well-intentioned but worded like a juvenile. Grave Robbert certainly has potential; although 14 tracks spanning 52 minutes stretch his talents too thin. Scrape this back to ten songs lasting 35 to 40 minutes, and you’ve got a ghastly delight.