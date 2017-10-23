HAEMORRHAGE - We Are The Gore

Spanish goregrinders Haemorrhage got a good thing going on with their take on General Surgery/early-to-mid Carcass gore, here on their seventh album doing everything right: opener “Nauseating Employments” (love it) really showing the band taking their time, the song clocking in at a relaxed 3:41, during which time they manage to take on all aspects of the subgenre's sound, from blasting grind to a more mid-tempo chug, with a brief melodic solo in there as well. The band hasn't released an album since 2011's awesomely titled Hospital Carnage, and We Are The Gore introduces new drummer Erik Raya, who does a great job here at backing up the band as they plow through the thick, solid hospital waste that is their sound.

And thick it is: the production is almost too slick for this kind of music (see: Aborted, but nowhere near as bad), Haemorrhage certainly the sort of band who could benefit from a very grimy sound. But they also pull off the big heavy production well, songs like the grinding “Transporting Cadavers” really shining through loud and clear thanks to the lack of sonic sludge in the way. I don't think goregrind bands of this level can really put out a bad album; We Are The Gore certainly sounds familiar, but we go to goregrind hoping to find a certain something. Look no further than this album.