HEART - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall in London, England was opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria. 145 years later, in June 2016, Heart played this prestigious venue for the very first time in their 40-year career. But this was no ordinary gig, as the Wilson sisters and their band marked another first by teaming up with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Nick Davies. Now available on Blu-Ray and DVD, this once in a lifetime experience is wonderfully filmed, not only capturing the magnificent scope of this historic building, but also the intimate and energetic aspects of a tremendous concert.



Opening the crowd-pleasing 16-song set with “Magic Man”, followed by “Heaven” – during which Nancy Wilson is seated playing her guitar like a cello with a bow, Heart makes beautiful musical history. Even with the addition of 68 backing musicians, Ann Wilson’s unmistakable voice overcomes all. Mixing classic hits with no less than five songs from their most recent album, Beautiful Broken, this is certainly not just a nostalgia trip. “Two” is intriguing, “These Dreams” and “Alone” are expectedly more classical in nature, yet still riveting. “Crazy On You” rocks as always, and the cover of Led Zeppelin’s “No Quarter” is quite simply, majestic. The bonus footage, comprised of rehearsal footage and interviews is essential viewing; in fact, the Wilsons describe the whole experience as “nerve-wracking.” Well, they certainly conquered their nerves!

<br />