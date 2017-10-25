HIGH SPIRITS - Escape

In a perfect world High Spirits would be a name that all metal heads would know and covet. Unfortunately, it seems that the traditional heavy metal market is a little soft at this time, so the Chicago based unit continues to push out product itself in relative obscurity through Bandcamp. A little history lesson first since many of you may not know about High Spirits. The band's first three albums (2009's self-titled debut, 2011's Another Night and 2014's You Are Here) are chock-a-block with high energy metal with memorable, melodic hooks. Each one a must-have for folks who like old school, melodic metal. 2016's Motivator release was comparatively less stellar, but still boasted some very fine tracks to add to the band's live repertoire. In this reviewer's seemingly lonely opinion, High Spirits is one of the very top trad metal bands currently still producing new material (along with the also criminally underrated Grand Magus).

This latest release is a four song EP clocking in at around 15 minutes of no-filler High Spirit's top quality fare. The first three tracks (“Escape”, “Stage Fright” and “Feels Like Rock'N'Roll”) are all high tempo, catchy entries that will get the blood pressure up and the air guitarin' flying if you have a pulse. Damned if this jaded, ol' metal head did some headbanging while listening to this. The last track (“Lonely Nights”) is a more sedately paced (for this band) entry that throbs and pulses bringing the package to a satisfying close. So, yep, yet another top tier output from the band. Kudos to High Spirits for continuing to persevere despite its continued low profile. Can't wait for the next full length if this is any indication of the quality to come.