INFERNAL BLAST - Wolves Elitism Speech

France’s Infernal Blast join the ever-growing ranks of war metal purveyors with this totally blitzed four track EP. Over the course of eleven minutes this one-man entity (Will L. Dominator) generates a vicious, one dimensional expulsion of noise that doesn’t let up for one nanosecond.

The programmed drums blast away non-stop while the bass throbs incessantly and the guitars bulldoze creating one hell of a hateful racket. This is the sort of stuff that feels like you’re being beaten about the chest with a baseball bat when turned up to appropriately high volumes. Add the incoherent black metal roar/screech vox and there you have a record for disenfranchised underground extremists. Others should back away very slowly.