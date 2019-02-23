KISS - KissWorld: The Best Of KISS

45 years after the debut album in 1974, KISS have finally decided to call it a day. Now, for all you fair-weather greatest hits fans, this is for you. Most knowledgeable hard rockers and metalheads, regular listening long time KISS fans who read BraveWords already have all these songs. Many of the concert standards, some MTV video hits from the '80s, and more than likely the majority of the setlist for the tour, taking at least one songs from almost every album.

Guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss have not been in the band since the Farewell tour in after 1998- early 2000s, with Tommy Thayer replacing Ace as the Spaceman, Eric Singer in the Catman makeup and costume since 2002, and 2004. So, if it matters (for me, yes) whether or not Thayer and Singer are not their own original characters, do you buy a concert ticket? Then can’t say my review didn’t inform you. Before I get into the tracklist…this is the 14th greatest hits, best of, compilation since 1978. What is good, what is bad, what is different, why should one care? At least when it comes to a “best of”, this KissWorld does cover many concert standards and anthems. From the '70s “Detroit Rock City”, “Rock And Roll All Nite”, “Shout It Out Loud”, and “Love Gun”, to '80s hair metal hits “Lick It Up”, “Heaven's On Fire”, “Tears Are Falling”, and “Crazy Crazy Nights”. But wait, no “I Love It Loud” from the heavy Creatures Of The Night album? “Christine Sixteen” instead? Bad choice. At least “Shandi” was included from Unmasked, a great front to back pop rock album, and “I’m A Legend Tonight”, one of four original songs on the 1982 Killers compilation. Good to see the country flavored Peter Criss song “Hark Luck Woman” included, and the heavy “Unholy” from Revenge. “Modern Day Delilah” and “Hell Or Hallelujah” from the post reunion Psycho Circus era are acceptable, but no hit ballad “Forever” from Hot In The Shade? Or Ace’s “Shock Me”, or “Cold Gin”?

So, aside from a couple left off for a couple that are average, it is by name a Best Of instead of a Greatest Hits.