MAGIC KINGDOM – MetAlmighty

Dushan Petrossi is back again with his neoclassical and power metal flourishes. Taking a break from his more formidable band, Iron Mask, Magic Kingdom looks to regain their throne and with new vocalist in tow, Obsession and former Yngwie Malmsteen howler Michael Vescera. While clocking it at just over an hour, MetAlmighty flows at a brilliant pace and rarely loses its edge.

Vescera can still sing with the best of them and doesn’t do anything too flashy, but uses his talents to bring clarity and fire to each of the selections. The drumming on MetAlmighty is well, mighty, as Michael Brush comes in with a myriad of tempos and his fills complement the riffs superbly. Amongst the best this monster has to offer is the speeding “Fear My Fury”, with a rousing chorus and would definitely make Yngwie proud. There’s a great variety to choose from to satiate all cravings, like the Egyptian tinged bombast of “Rise From The Ashes, Demon”, the folksy sing-along actions of “In The Den Of The Mountain Trolls”, the flashy “Temple Of No Gods”, and the shredding, mind-blowing “Dark Night, Dark Thoughts”.

MetAlmighty just oozes memorability and outstanding musicianship and my only complaint is it ends with a whimper “King Without A Crown”. There is a lot to enjoy here and I’d like to see Vescera continue to be the singer for when the Kingdom unites again.