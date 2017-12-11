MARTIN POPOFF - AC/DC Album By Album

BraveWords' own Martin Popoff recently had a book published where he rounded up some Rush experts to talk shop about each one of the band's albums in a drunken kitchen round-table discussion of sorts, and here he carries the concept over to a band who can certainly use it, AC/DC. They can use it for two reasons: one, their early catalogue is still super confusing, especially for non-diehards like myself, and two, there's such a huge misconception out there that every album this band does sounds like the last, but when it comes down to it, it's not quite that simple. So, it's a pleasure to read this book, which features different folks sounding off about every AC/DC album, from Megadeth's Dave Ellefson to the band's own Phil Rudd and Simon Wright, back to Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French, and 14 others who have no shortage of strong opinions—both good and bad—on AC/DC's many albums.

Now, I mentioned earlier I'm a non-diehard; sure, I own many AC/DC albums and absolutely love them when I listen to them, but I gotta admit I didn't invest much into anything post-The Razors Edge, which makes that era all the more interesting to read about, and reading this book definitely put re-listening to the band's entire discography on my to-do-soon list. And that right there is one of the glories of books like this, the other being it can make a diehard out of a non-diehard, which I think it did with me, the enthusiasm of everyone involved just making you realize, yeah, I gotta get in on this. Hats off to Popoff for keeping conversations like this alive, this book being filled with tons of interesting trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and a general knowledge of the band that will appeal to both lifers and casual fans who want to dig a bit deeper into this band's legacy, but who hope to get an honest and well-rounded look at it.