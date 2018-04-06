OBSCENE - Sermon To The Snake

Lots to like about this debut EP from Indianapolis-based death metal unit Obscene. Embracing the old school version of the form, they mix traditional speed with doom laden, crawling riffage within each of the four tracks. Lifting elements from a number of sources, Obscene prove their taste and knowledge of the scene. There’s the churning slow assault of Obituary, a pinch of that Swe-Death guitar tone and an overall vibe akin to early Death (albeit a slower paced form). The highlight of the package though are the hellacious, man-being-disemboweled vocals, a tortured delivery that comes straight from the Martin Van Drunen school of punishment. Howling up a storm, the vocals are what elevates this EP above the output of the average deathly newcomer.

So, Sermon to the Snake does what it was meant to do. It puts Obscene’s name out there as a potential up-and-comer in the death metal battles to come. Like to hear an increase in the average tempos next time out though.