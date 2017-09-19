PRISMIND - Disciples By Design

Hamilton’s Prismind are here with their full-length debut and some quality heavy/power/progressive metal. Put early Queensrÿche, Crimson Glory, and Mike Howe-era Metal Church in a blender, and out comes Prismind.

The most memorable moments come with the thrashy “Last Breath”, politically-charged opener “Pawns Of The Damned”, the galloping “Time Unforgiving”, and the technical gymnastics of “Diamond Eye” doesn’t hurt either. In fact, I like when Prismind keeps the tempo fast and racing as it’s what they do best. Stompers like “Palace Of The Mighty And The High” and “Slaves To The Machine” just don’t work to the band’s advantage.

Vocalist John Mamone possess a strong timbre to his voice and gives an ominous feeling to “Void 5:14” (cue a cool bass solo there too) and I like when he shows a more aggressive tone to the faster numbers. He sounds like a doomsday preacher warning society on the political infused numbers (“Pawns Of The Damned”, “Slaves To The Machine”, “Our Broken Fate”). Overall, Disciples By Design is an enjoyable, headbanging listen and worth 45 minutes of a metalhead’s time. Support!