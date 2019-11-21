RAISED FIST - Anthems

About time Swedish hardcore ragers just got it over with and named an album “Anthems”, because that’s what every song they’ve ever written is, really. And, obviously, that hasn’t changed here, the band locking into huge grooves on opener “Venomous” as if it hasn’t been five years since last album From The North. I don’t know how it’s possible, but the band—long a perfect example of a tightly wound machine—seem to be locked in even tighter than ever before here on their seventh full-length album, as the mid-tempo groove of the title track just burrows itself into your mind, your brain, your very being, the band finally achieving absolute metallic hardcore groove perfection.

And with groove perfection comes that nagging feeling that it’s a bit cloying or immature, but, man, when the band gang-chant “We are Raised Fist/and this is how it is” in the insane “Murder” (at least I think, and I hope, that's what they're singing), I’m singing along, I don’t care, this is how it is indeed—I’ve loved this band for a long time and this album just makes me love them all the more. “Into This World” is one of Raised Fist's more experimental songs, with some interesting vocal risks that pay off, as do the vocals on “Shadows”, “Polarized” and closer “Unsinkable II”, the band showing that they don’t just scream in your face for 30 minutes every record; there’s at least a few minutes here where the screaming subsides, and it works too. Everything, in fact, just works perfectly on this album.