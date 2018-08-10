SATHANAS - Necrohymns

Talk about underdogs, Pennsylvania's Sathanas slogging away through album number ten here, not caring at all if you haven't heard their previous output (or the output of related and even-more-obscure deathsters Bathym), the band's primarily mid-paced black/death/thrash completely confident and comfortable without you. But, hey, join the fun: grab any random song, say, “Upon The Wings Of Desecration” or “Raise The Flag Of Hell”, and enjoy the primitive nature of the sounds, the caveman death 'n' stomp, Killjoy proud, Anselmo happy, Cronos as a young man totally in support of it all, the tracks here really blurring together to create this excellent old-school early-black vibe, even if the actual songs themselves are far more barbaric thrash than black.

And while they blur together, they also stand apart, slightly: some of these might remain with you after you close the dungeon door and hunker down to face the day, which you do while a thought nags at the back of your brain: why haven't more people heard of Sathanas? Hopefully with Transcending Obscurity backing them, the band will get their tunes out to the metalhead masses, many of whom would enjoy their sound, which is obviously born out of a huge love for the legacy of all things extreme.