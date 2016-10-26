SCORPIONS - Live In Munich 2012

Filmed nearly four years ago, on December 17th, 2012 – the final night of the Sting In The Tale World Tour – German heavy metal legends Scorpions have finally made their homecoming concert available on DVD and Blu-Ray. Captured live at the Olympiahalle in Munich, the set list is comprised of 20 songs and a drum solo dubbed “Kottak Attack”, after drummer James Kottak. In fact, the uninitiated just might think the band is called Kottak as that branding is everywhere – on the bass drums, tattooed in big bold letters across James’ chest, emblazoned on t-shirts he wears, and even projected as part of the lighting.



The audience clearly loves each and every moment of the nearly two-hour long show, especially “The Zoo”, “We’ll Burn The Sky”, “Send Me An Angel” and of course signature song “Rock You Like A Hurricane”. Momentum builds throughout, with the hits, including “Big City Nights”, an amazing rendition of “Still Loving You”, “Wind Of Change”, and “No One Like You”, aired back to back as the show draws to a close. The band is extremely tight, and definitely having fun on stage. But as a home viewer, some of the editing choices are questionable, and the repetition of close-up shots grows somewhat tiresome. Packaging is basic, devoid of any sort of booklet. And the complete lack of bonus material – no interviews, back-stage footage, or out-takes, is disheartening. Still though, The Three Musketeers, being vocalist Klaus Meine, along with guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs deliver a high energy hard rock expedition into Scorpions’ historic catalog.

