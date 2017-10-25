SLIPKNOT - Day Of The Gusano

Gusano is Spanish for maggot – the term Slipknot affectionately applies to their fans; and what a day December 5th, 2015 proved to be for those long-since deprived larva. It marked the very first time Slipknot ever played in Mexico, and 40,000 fans came out to witness it. Vocalist Corey Taylor wasn’t kidding when he announced to the crowd, “We have a lot, and I mean a lot of good fucking shit tonight.” Expertly filmed, and directed by Slipknot’s own M. Shawn Crahan, aka “Clown”, the 91-minute DVD / Blu-Ray provides both up close and panoramic camera angles, allowing the home viewer to simultaneously grasp the vast enormity, and on-stage intensity that is Knotfest. Calling this an energetic performance is a massive understatement! Adrenaline is flowing, blood is pumping, and sweat is pouring. When Corey commands, “Jump the fuck up,” those in attendance obey in awe-inspiring fashion.



Interspersed between the numerous songs are documentary-style clips featuring seriously dedicated fans, the group visiting the Aztec Ruins, rehearsal footage, and interview segments; also included is a full-colour 16-page booklet. What’s missing is the rest of the bands that played Knotfest Mexico. This was an all-day affair showcasing: Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Cradle Of Filth, Trivium, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Ill Nino, HIM, and many more. Live and backstage video of these acts would have made the perfect package.

