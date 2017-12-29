SPILL YOUR GUTS – Hungry Crows

Shanghai hardcore band Spill Your Guts do not deliver at all what you're expecting with that cover art, which is either Skeletonwitch-esque thrash or old-school Floridian death metal. Instead, opener “Riotica” lays down an incredibly tight and focused hardcore sound, one that brings to mind Swedish energy-givers Raised Fist. Second song “Praise The Fire” starts off with a blastbeat but drops into a NOLA-gone-hardcore sound; “No Visas For The Wicked” also starts with a blastbeat but then goes into melodic hardcore. “Altitude” is a highlight, the band channelling early-era Suicidal Tendencies in a great way not heard enough in 2017.

So what we're getting at here is there's a decent enough amount of variety here for a hardcore disc, although it doesn't always work: closer “Satan 3 (some)” mashes blastbeats in where they just don't belong, for example. All told, though, Hungry Crows is a cool album, one that takes a few obvious starting points—mainly fast melodic hardcore—and ends off in a place of personality, Spill Your Guts creating a sound that is at least somewhat unique, and doing it with tons of energy and passion. And while it's more punk than metal, this is still heavy and fast enough to please the hardcore-tolerant longhairs.