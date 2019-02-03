SYLENT STORM - Sylent Storm

The western coast of the USA's traditional metal onslaught continues, with Oregon based trio Sylent Storm a new name to watch. Cool crossed swords/Flying V artwork adorns their introductory six song EP (which includes faithful cover of Omen's “The Axeman” (complete with spoken intro) and a closing “Gaelic Storm” instrumental).

Disc kicks off with “Eye Of The Storm” a high energy, nearly power metal, cut. Can see the chorus being a call & response winner, in concert. From there, it get heavier, sliding into mid-tempo territory. With a brief foray into high pitched vocals, “Patriots Of Metal” is a brothers in arms fight song, sporting the (back of t-shirt?) slogan: “Spirit, blood and guts, metal patriots, all for one and one for all!” Gritty “Witches' Blood” bounces on an infectious groove, while speeding widdling guitars characterize the dynamic changing “Betrayal”, my vote for standout. Welcome aboard, look forward to many years of quality releases.