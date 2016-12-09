TARDIVE DYSKINESIA – Harmonic Confusion

Tardive Dyskinesia…not sure how to exactly say that name, but what we’ve got here is some slightly progressive metal from Athens and Harmonic Confusion is their fourth album. Production values are reminiscent of Mastodon with the slightly muddy, fuzzy guitar tone, yet with impressive vocal harmonics akin to Alice In Chains.

Just listening to the true opener “Fire Red Glass Heart” (which follows instrumental beginner “Insertion”) gives a proper glimpse to what this band is all about; distorted rhythms with elongated progressions with clean vocals then gashed by some scrambling harsh screams (not too harsh, but harsh enough to create a stir).

I like it best when these guys just get to down business thought and let the guitar do the talking like with “The Electric Sun” and “Concentric Waves”. It’s hard not to groove the guitar noodling in “Saviour Complex” before the crunching vocals kick in (and check out that saxophone solo too!).

Harmonic Confusion takes more than one listen for this to sink in. With all the infectious rhythms and impressive vocal harmonies, you’ll find little nuances in the music that stick out with each listen. These Greeks are onto something here as this isn’t some by the numbers Mastodon wannabe. This is quality sludge, dirty metal and I look forward to what these guys pump out in the future.