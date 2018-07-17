THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - Sometimes The World Ain't Enough

During Soilwork's 2001 classic Natural Born Chaos, the world was made aware that Bjorn "Speed" Strid was a singer, truly. That record featured the greatest number of clean vocals of any Soilwork album to that point, and not only was Speed singing... his vocals soared. Speed's delivery during Soilwork choruses was both angelic and driving and, as the years progressed, it became very clear as subsequent Soilwork albums spun that those vocals could be used in many other contexts.

Well, the world works in funny ways and eventually Speed's side-project, The Night Flight Orchestra, appeared in 2012. While the 2012 debut was an effort that definitely brought forth the band's vision, and while subsequent albums progressed steadily, it's Sometimes The World Ain't Enough that sees this group's radio d'etre being fully achieved. This is an album that not only feels ambitious, but gives off the aura that the ambition has been achieved completely.

For those who are expecting Soilwork, or Arch Enemy (Sharlee D'Angelo is in this band, too), forget it. Instead, channel these groups and their only-good-times ways: Hall & Oates, Abba, INXS, Aldo Nova, The Fixx, Survivor, Prism, and '80s Thin Lizzy. (Yes, we're being serious.) Those names might seem diverse, but what they have in common is strong songwriting. Listen to the biggest singles those bands wrote and marvel at how late-'70s and early-'80s radio rock is able to lodge itself in your brain while also possessing unique, interesting characteristics.

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough takes those influences and then lifts them into the stratosphere. Everything here is turned up to 10 (or 11, of course), and the huge choruses are taken to next levels by Speed's super smooth delivery. It's immensely interesting to hear how well Speed's vocals hold up in the vastly different landscapes that are The Night Flight Orchestra and Soilwork.

As you've probably guessed by now, this album is basically a highlight reel of late-'70s/early-'80s radio hits, so isolating only a few songs proves difficult. But start with "Paralyzed", "Turn To Miami", "Barcelona", "This Time", and "Winged and Serpentine" for maximum success. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough is true to its name: its ambition really knows no bounds.