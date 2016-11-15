TREES OF ETERNITY - Hour Of The Nightingale

Though thematically and sonically closest to the moroseness of Katatonia and The Gathering, Trees Of Eternity has unexpectedly, and unfortunately, become more sombre than either of those due to the circumstances surrounding debut record Hour Of The Nightingale. After three years of work and in the post-production phase, this album witnessed tragedy as vocalist Aleah Stanbridge died of cancer at the far too young age of 39, and like Joy Division’s Closer – released several months after the death of vocalist Ian Curtis in 1980 – Hour Of The Nightingale is made even more heart-wrenching by the events that preceded its arrival.

Also featuring Juha Raivio (Swallow The Sun), brothers Fredrik and Mattias Norrman (both ex-Katatonia), and Kai Hato (Wintersun, ex-Swallow The Sun), Hour Of The Nightingale is amongst the finest doom albums you’ll hear this year, the album clearly the product of those with vast and immaculate experience in the sound. The songwriting here is not only inspired but immensely professional, resulting in a truly impressive and sophisticated record: album highlights “Gallows Bird”, “A Million Tears” and the title track are songs that are genuine and cutting, very much channeling 4 PM nightfall and the feeling of isolation that uniquely comes from living in locales that find themselves very far north. Hour Of The Nightingale is one of the strongest albums to be released in 2016, this record an authentic testament to the skill and ache of all involved.