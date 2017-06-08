WEDNESDAY 13 – Condolences

Ghastly ghoul Wednesday 13 is back stronger, heavier, and more serious than ever before! Shedding his horror punk skin for deadly metal riffs akin to Pantera, W13 has replaced the campy tributes to Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees with a vicious new album that shatters all expectations. “Regret is all that you fucking left me with,” snarls Wednesday in the absolutely brilliant “Good Riddance”. “You Breathe, I Kill” goes straight for the jugular, “Omen Amen” thrives on an irresistible groove, and “Cruel To You” is just so damn catchy; if it weren’t for the gory lyrics, this would be Top 10 nationwide. And it just happens to feature former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo (father of W13 drummer Kyle Castronovo) behind the kit. Furthermore, the contributions of guitarist Roman Surman are pretty tremendous; his aggression on “Prey For Me” is invigorating in a such a wicked way. The title track, “Condolences”, is nearly seven minutes in length with a slower, more pronounced tempo than the blood-stained slabs that came before it. This musical memoriam sits ever so nicely between “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath and “Welcome To My Nightmare” by Alice Cooper; sombre, reflective, and chilling in nature. On Condolences, Wednesday 13 has proved without a doubt that he’s well beyond the DIY days, and is ready to not only compete with, but strangle the competition.