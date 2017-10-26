WRATHPRAYER / FORCE OF DARKNESS - Wrath Of Darkness

This split EP from the Chilean underground begins with two tracks (discounting the throwaway atmospheric opener) from the blubbering Wrathprayer. Definitely one of those wall-of-sound outfits where it's best to simply let the abuse wash over you, subtlety and variety are out of the question. The "vocals" are of the indecipherable troll-gurgling-from-beneath-the-sewers variety providing that additional grime. Constantly barraging the listener in punishing black/death waves, Wrathprayer may be limited in what they do, but they take no prisoners while doing it.

Second up is the relatively more musical, yet still deeply underground, Force Of Darkness delivering three tracks (ignoring the outro) of hard charging thrash-tinged black metal. More versatile and open to tempo changes than their Wrathprayer brethren, they mix the buzzing speed of the criminally underrated Show No Mercy-era Slayer with punishing black/death to enjoyable results. The vocals are reminiscent of the talk/growl provided by Kreator's Ventor on “Riot Of Violence”, with the odd howl/yelp thrown in for good measure. A very promising unit to keep an ear open for.