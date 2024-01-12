40 YEARS LATE Release “Gone” Single Dedicated To Caregivers And Victims Of Alzheimer’s
January 12, 2024, 7 minutes ago
Hard rock/metal band 40 Years Late from Tampa, Florida is streaming their new single "Gone". The song is dedicated to the victims, families, and caregivers of Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses worldwide.
Guitarist Jody Roberts’ mother is currently suffering from Alzheimer's and that compelled the band to spotlight the disease.
The single is available on most streaming platforms and the lyric video can be seen below: