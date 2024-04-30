There were few other photographers who were as closely associated with the classic grunge bands of the late '80s/early '90s as Charles Peterson, who shot countless now-instantly recognizable photos for all the genre's heavy-hitters: Soundgarden, Mudhoney, Pearl Jam, and especially, Nirvana. And with the arrival of the sad 30 year mark of Kurt Cobain's death comes a book chockfull of the best photos Peterson took of Nirvana during their heyday, from 1989-1993, entitled Charles Peterson's Nirvana.

Comprised entirely of black and white photographs, quite a few do indeed feature Peterson's trademark "drag and shutter effect." But also, quite a few traditional shots, to boot. It's impressive how many photos you'll rediscover, that will create an 'Oh yeah' moment in your memory bank, but also, plenty of other new visual discoveries.

As it states on page eleven, “Play This Book Loud.” After soaking in all 160 pages, I wholeheartedly agree. With the arrival of Charles Peterson's Nirvana – as well as an early book from the photographer that features various artists, Touch Me I'm Sick – one hopes that Peterson will now continue to dig through his archives and issue similar books focusing solely on Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, etc.