96 BITTER BEINGS Rerecord CKY Fan Favorites For Return To Hellview Album; “Flesh Into Gear” Single Streaming

Influential Los Angeles rock band 96 Bitter Beings has announced their Return To Hellview with a new record featuring a collection of fan-favorite, re-recorded CKY tracks spanning founding guitarist, vocalist and primary songwriter Deron Miller’s time with the band. Set for release digitally on June 14th from Nuclear Blast, Return To Hellview gives nod in the title to the hostile town of Hellview Miller first sang about on CKY’s debut track ‘96 Bitter Beings,’ which the band takes their name from.

On the upcoming release Miller says:

“Revisiting these songs was a blast. I hadn’t heard the original versions in so long but I was able to get a lot of the re-recordings done just from memory. When the recording process got down to covering specific details of all the tracks, that’s when I went back and listened to the original versions.

“I love all the songs but there’s always been issues that bothered me about the originals. A lot of my problems with them were arbitrary and not that important…things that I just wanted to fix that most listeners wouldn’t even notice. But there were some things I wanted to add to these songs and some things I wanted to take out. The goal was to challenge myself to redo these classic tracks in a way that they could be heard as remixes instead of re-recordings. I think we succeeded.

“I hope a lot of fans will hear this album as remixes of the originals. Not many bands have access to the original masters that are owned by record companies and therefore don’t have the option to remix anything. We’re excited to see the response.”

96 Bitter Beings has revealed the first re-recorded single, “Flesh Into Gear,” that’s accompanied by a visualizer.

Miller adds about re-recording the beloved single:

“‘Flesh Into Gear’ was a sizeable hit for me and because of that I tended to always put it under a microscope. I was never fully happy with the original’s mix. I’m finally 100% happy with it. This whole process is the result of a nutty perfectionist trying to chase that feeling of total satisfaction. I achieved it. Basically, I’m saying I won’t be doing this again 20 years from now.”

Presave Return To Hellview here.

Tracklisting:

“Flesh Into Gear”

“Sink Into The Underground”

“Shock And Terror”

“Inhuman Creation Station”

“Suddenly Tragic”

“The Way You Lived”

“Dressed In Decay”

“Tripled Manic State”

“Shippensburg”

