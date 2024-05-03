A KILLER'S CONFESSION Feat. Former MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist WAYLON REAVIS Drop Music Video For New Single "Martyr"

A Killer's Confession, newly signed to MNRK Heavy, have shared their second single. Today, they drop the video for "Martyr".

"'Martyr' is the second step into the lore of Victim 1," the band says. "This song is the embodiment of acceptance of who you are and what you have to do. Tossing aside what others might think of your actions knowing in the end, it really doesn't matter what anyone thinks."

Regarding the accompanying video, AKC say, "The video for 'Martyr' is the idea of how soldiers from The Crusades will go to church to ask for penance for their actions. The scenery of a simpler time and the camaraderie between the knights says it all. "What we do is for the greater good.'"

"Martyr' follows the band's previously released video for "Greed". Watch below:

Overall, A Killer's Confession explore the captivating repugnance of true crime, set to a soundtrack of melodic hard rock dosed with elements of metal and industrial, on their forthcoming album, the details of which will be announced in due course.

After three seminal albums with Mushroomhead, Reavis retreated from music, only for it to draw him back in 2016. He resurfaced at the helm of A Killer's Confession, delivering three cult favorite albums - Unbroken [2017], The Indifference of Good Men [2019], and Remember [2021]. Along the way, the band tallied tens of millions of streams in addition to collaborating with everyone from Brian "Head" Welch of Korn and Love And Death to Chad Gray of Mudvayne and Hellyeah. Joined by bassist JP Cross, guitarist James Skritch, and the duo drums of Will Spodnik and Kegan King, they also captivated crowds on tour.

During 2022, Waylon experienced an epiphany. "I had never thought about following a concept like this before," he said. "However, I decided to focus, live up to the name, and be A Killer's Confession."

(Photo - No Barricades Photography)