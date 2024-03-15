ABORTED Open The Vault Of Horrors And Release Music Video For "Condemned To Rot" Feat. FRANCESCO PAOLI

One day before the kickoff of their European tour, Aborted open the Vault Of Horrors as the new album of death metal's finest finally sees the light of the day.

Ten ferocious, gut-wrenching extreme metal slashers await you in this cabinet of horror movie classics. Aborted invited the crème de la crème of the heavy music scene to the party, and on each track of the album you will find a different guest vocalist - diving down into the dark abyss of horror movie culture. So sit back, grab a snack, and crawl down into the Vault Of Horrors. Order your copy here.

But that's not the end of the show for today. Fresh from the grave, the living dead are about to return (again). Feast your eyes on the music video for "Condemned To Rot", featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli, below.

Tracklisting:

"Dreadbringer" (feat. Ben Duerr)

"Condemned To Rot" (feat. Francesco Paoli)

"Brotherhood Of Sleep" (feat. Johnny Ciardullo)

"Death Cult" (feat. Alex Erian)

"Hell Bound" (feat. Matt McGachy)

"Insect Politics" (feat. Jason Evans)

"The Golgothan" (feat. Hal Microutsicos)

"The Shape Of Hate" (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron)

"Naturom Demonto" (feat. David Simonich)

"Malevolent Haze" (feat. Ricky Hoover)

"Condemned To Rot" video:

"Dreadbringer" visualizer:

"Death Cult" video:

Aborted will be on tour with Carnifex, Revocation and Vexed. Dates below:

March

16 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

17 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

22 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool GZ

23 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

24 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

25 - Bristol, UK - SWX

27 - Paris, France - Le Machine Du Rouge

28 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - Casino

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

31 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

April

1 - Milan, Italy - Legend

2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

4 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Aborted are:

Sven de Caluwé - vocals

Ian Jekelis - guitars

Daniel Konradsson - guitars

Ken Bedene - drums

(Photo - Laura Lateralus)