ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Offers All Excess Pass For Entire 2023 Tour

The Ryan Roxie All Excess Pass 2023 is here! With more access than ever before… all at one all year tour price.

Wanna go on tour with Roxie in 2023? Now is your chance! From the minute he steps onto the plane bound for the States, to the moment he steps off the bus for the final show, you will virtually be there for it all!

"It's baaaaack," beams Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. "The Roxie All Excess Pass is back for the entire 2023 Alice Cooper Tour! That's right, one price for the whole year of All Access & All Excess... and right now, you can sign up with an Early Bird discount," at this location.

This year promises to be one of the most exciting Alice Cooper touring cycles in recent memory... so get ready to virtually be right by Roxie's side during the pre-production rehearsals, onto the Too Close For Comfort tour, then jumping headfirst into the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, and then joining the Freaks On Parade tour with Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter. After that, who knows what else?

"It's gonna be one helluva ride, so let's enjoy it with more 'excess' and exclusive 'access' than ever before including video guitar lessons teaching songs from the brand new ACB setlist, a Hughes & Kettner Amp give-away, plus nightly pre-show / after-show private Q&A livestreams as just a few of the extra bonuses planned for this year's All Excess."

This will be the most private access to Ryan Roxie’s tour lifestyle you can attain, plus you will automatically be a part the following exclusive activities, items, and features:

Enrollment into Roxie’s ‘private’ All Excess Instagram account (featuring many exclusive photos, videos, and content not posted anywhere else)

You will receive a Collectors Limited Edition Roxie All Excess ‘23 Ryan Roxie Guitar Pick made by Omega and designed by Erwan Lengliné

You will receive the Official Roxie All Excess ‘23 Roxie All Excess sticker pass designed by Erwan Lengliné (the one pictured below)

Auto-enrollment for the chance to win a Hughes & Kettner Guitar Amp at the end of the tour - the same one Roxie plays! (Listen to Enjoy The Riff to hear)

The Roxie ‘Grab Bag’ is back! Live after-show giveaways at select cities throughout the tour

Introducing the ‘Roxie Auction’ - a weekly personal item relating to the tour will go to the highest bidder (half goes to a charity of your choice!). This could include Roxie stage-worn clothing and accessories, stage-played gear, and more

Special drawings and contests only for Roxie All Excess Pass holders (including items such as t-shirts, guitar pics, autographed photos and more!)

Instagram live group guitar lessons to go over songs in the 2023 Alice Cooper set

Pre-show and/or post-show Instagram Live broadcasts only for Roxie All Excess Pass holders during the Alice Cooper Tour - Leg 3 (Sept.- Oct.)

Opportunities to sit ‘backstage’ during the livestream taping of In the Trenches podcast episodes

Password-protected access to the official Roxie Enjoy The Riff webpage (where all the ETR videos are kept, with special early access to select riffs

Early access to taped In The Trenches podcast episodes, music videos, and unlisted YouTube exclusives posted on the webpage

Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.

