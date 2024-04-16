ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Offers All Excess Pass For Entire 2024 Tour

The Ryan Roxie All Excess Pass 2024 is here with more access than ever before… all at one all year tour special ‘earlybird’ price! Get yours now at this location.

Wanna go on tour with Roxie in 2024 & beyond? Now is your chance! From the minute he steps onto the plane bound for tour rehearsals, to the moment he steps off the bus for the final show, you will virtually be there for it all!

This will be the most private access to Roxie’s tour lifestyle you can attain. All new features added with your Roxie All Excess subscription include:

New Ryan Roxie music for your ears only before it gets released to the public!

A weekly ‘recap’ of the week in touring done in Webinar form. Broadcast exclusively on Roxie’s StreamYard Platform so you can join in, ask questions, and get some good ‘airtime’ with Roxie.

A monthly group webinar guitar lesson. It’s not a personal lesson (which is a $177 value), but a group lesson where Roxie will break down a song in the current Alice Cooper set list and let you ask questions and possibly play the riff in front of your fellow All Excessers. Even if you don’t play guitar, as an All Excesser you will be invited to come and hang out.

You will receive an official set of Ryan Roxie trading cards designed by the wizardry of Scotty’Bellache’ Hagen with an exclusive ‘bonus’ card that is printed exclusively for All Excessers… a collector's item indeed.

You will receive a collector's limited edition Roxie All Excess guitar pick made by Omega Picks and designed by graphics ace Erwan Lengliné.

Plus, as an All Excesser, you will automatically be a part the following exclusive activities and features that you’ve come to expect from the All Excess Pass:

Enrollment into Roxie’s ‘private’ All Excess Instagram account (featuring many exclusive photos, videos, and content not posted anywhere else).

Pre-show and/or post-show Instagram Live broadcasts only for Roxie All Excess Pass holders (an All Excesser classic).

Auto-enrollment for the chance to win a Hughes & Kettner Guitar Amp at the end of the tour - the same one Roxie plays!

The Roxie ‘Grab Bag’ is alive & well! If you make it to a show, as an All Excesser, you will have first dibs on what’s in the ‘grab bag’… it’s mysterious, it’s fun, it’s All Excess.

Special drawings and contests only for Roxie All Excess Pass holders (including items such as t-shirts, guitar pics, autographed photos & more).

Opportunities to sit ‘backstage’ during the livestream taping of In The Trenches podcast episodes*.

Password-protected access to the official Roxie Enjoy The Riff webpage (where all the ETR videos are kept, with special early access to select riffs).

Early Access to taped In The Trenches podcast episodes, music videos, and unlisted YouTube exclusives.

All this for less than a Roxie cameo & ‘Who The F*%k Is Roxie’ t-shirt! How can you pass up this opportunity? Order now at this location.

Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.

(Top photo by Victor Chalfant)