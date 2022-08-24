ALL ELSE FAILS – New Single “Flesh/Excess/Wealth” Streaming

Edmonton, Canada’s All Else Fails knows a thing or two about the local music game with an impressive nine albums under their belts since getting together fifteen years ago. They have another work ready for audiences this year, one that is personal, direct, and in the current era, more relatable. “The Incident at Black Lake” is 25 minutes of technical, harsh, and melodic metal that is being supported by show dates in September.

Initially, the band toyed with releasing the album as one long track, but has broken it into digestible singles that will be released in the coming months. They do recommend listening to it as a whole, ideally on headphones, or with a great home speaker setup. They spent a lot of time working on the sonic headspace of this release.

Vocalist/guitarist Barrett Klesko explains the personal background of the first single “Flesh/Excess/Wealth”:

“This song explores the horror of having the sense of my own humanity removed from my conscious existence. I put progress and individualism over kindness and community, I have forgotten that I am part of a greater universe to which humanity has barely opened our eyes at. I hurt myself in the name of our god; currency, I humiliate myself at the altar of ego. I place the needs of the unknown few above the wanting many and am often not aware of doing so. This song is about disconnection. Musically it is oppressive, militant, violent, and aggressive.”

“Flesh/Excess/Wealth” is a violent, dystopian assault on the senses. The depths of its endless despair are contrasted ever slightly by the glimpse of hope in its reminder that we are more, we come from dust and will return to it, as do the stars, as will the Earth. The softer, ethereal eastern musical elements are employed to offset the crushing march of industrial percussion, a nod to the band’s recent experiences in India.

The song is heavy, fast, and technical while carrying an ambient melodic beauty in its pre-choruses and bridge. Backed by thrashy guitars and animated drums, the driving chants in the vocals are huge, evoking a feverish mass hysteria. It is recommended listening for fans of Chimaira, Killswitch Engage, and Revocation.

The Incident At Black Lake is out on September 30, 2022.

Tracklisting:

“I, Defiler”

“The Corpse Inside”

“Flesh/Excess/Wealth”

“Crystal Mountain”

“Flesh/Excess/Wealth”:

All Else Fails live:

September

17 – Red Deer, AB – The Vat

(Photo Credit - Barrett Klesko – FadeBack Studios United)