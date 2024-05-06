Audacy’s 99.9 KISW Presents Halloween Hullabaloo With GODSMACK, HALESTORM, THE WARNING, FLAT BLACK

Get ready for a hauntingly unforgettable night this Halloween as Audacy’s 99.9 KISW presents its inaugural Halloween Hullabaloo. The spooky spectacle will take place on Sunday, October 13, at accesso ShoWare Center. The event features an all-star lineup headlined by legendary rock giants Godsmack (pictured above), Grammy Award-winning RIAA Platinum artists Halestorm, The Warning, and Flat Black.

"Having an iconic band like Godsmack headline our first-ever Halloween Hullabaloo delivers the high expectation our KISW Rockaholics look to us for," said Ryan Castle, Brand Manager, KISW-FM. "We're incredibly excited to have them, Halestorm, and everyone else as part of this electronic event and can't wait to see what ghostly surprises they have in store."

Tickets for Halloween Hullabaloo will be available on KISW.com beginning this Friday, May 10, at 10 AM, PT. Ticket prices start at $45.50, and Palace Law Premium Experience tickets are available for $199.

The Palace Law Premium Experience ticket package provides fans with the ultimate rock experience, including great seats (reserved bowl/floor or GA Pit), early entry into The Club for an exclusive Halloween Hullabaloo Preshow Party, mingling with KISW personalities, and a special VIP-only acoustic performance by The Warning. Ticket holders will enjoy complimentary light bites and soft drinks, a full cash bar, and a commemorative KISW Halloween Hullabaloo Premium Experience laminate.

For more information on the 99.9 KISW Radio Festival, visit audacy.com/kisw.