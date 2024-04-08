BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Official Music Video For "Killing Time"

Bleed From Within have had an extraordinary couple of years. In April, they'll be hitting the road for a month-long US and Canada tour with The Ghost Inside, Paleface, and Great American Ghost, and are also looking ahead to a string of summer festival appearances including their Hellfest debut, Download Festival and Graspop, plus a couple of German shows with Shadow Of Intent, The Acacia Strain and Fuming Mouth. Not to mention that they'll be capping off this year in the finest way by playing as special guests to Slipknot across the UK and Europe, for Slipknot's Here Comes The Pain tour celebrating the Iowan's 25th anniversary.

Today, Bleed From Within have released an immense, high-energy video for their track, "Killing Time", made up of some touring highlights from the past few months. "Killing Time" has become a set-list favorite throughout their recent runs, the track coming from their latest studio album Shrine.

Ali Richardson stated: "As we approach the end of the Shrine cycle, we've been looking back at everything that we've achieved with this release. It has been a truly amazing couple of years, taking us thousands of miles around the world. The perfect setup to the next chapter of our band. The lyrics for 'Killing Time' are personal, but I hope that the clear message about making the most of the time we have left will resonate with those reading them. The song always stood out to us and our fans, so it has been great to give it a place in our live set and celebrate it with this video. Shot and edited by our close friend and long-time videographer/photographer Tom Armstrong, we hope you enjoy this montage as much as we do. A true celebration of the band's journey over the last couple of years!"

Find Bleed From Within's tour itinerary here.

Bleed From Within are:

Scott Kennedy - Vocals

Craig Gowans - Lead Guitar

Steven Jones - Rhythm Guitar & Vocals

David Provan - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums