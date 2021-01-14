BLOODY HAMMERS Release Retro Sci-Fi Music Video For Eerie New Track "Not Of This Earth"

Prior to the holiday season, horror-occult-goth metal/rock fusers Bloody Hammers unleashed two grisly, metallic new tracks to the masses' delight - the macabre punk earworm “A Night To Dismember” and swinging, gritty anthem "Hands Of The Ripper". Now, the Transylvania County, North Carolina-based husband and wife duo have released a third single and video on the eve of the release of their new horror punk-inspired full-length album, Songs Of Unspeakable Terror.

Conjuring images of retro sci-fi horror, the video for the sultry, doom metal-inspired track, entitled "Not Of This Earth", compliments the words of the song's extra-terrestrial crooner. Hungry for blood to revitalize his dying planet - he’s not of this earth!

Frontman/multi-instrumentalist Anders Manga says about the track: "Devallia and I knocked out this video a couple weeks ago in our little cabin basement. The current health crisis has kept us home but the green screen can take us (crudely) anywhere and BEYOND! Lyrically, this song is a straight tribute to Roger Corman's 1957 drive-in sci-fi/horror classic. As much as I think we're inspired by Hammer Films and classic European gothic horror, really, Corrman is just as important and certainly an American treasure."

Watch the out of this world official music video for “Not Of This Earth”:

Bloody Hammers' new full-length album, Songs Of Unspeakable Terror, will be unleashed on Friday, January 15, via Napalm Records available in digital, CD jewelcase and multiple vinyl variations.

Songs Of Unspeakable Terror will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Red/Black Split-Splatter (limited to 100, European Napalm Mailorder Only)

- Deluxe Vinyl Edition: LP Gatefold Red + 2 Patches - (limited to 100, North American Napalm Mailorder Only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Songs Of Unspeakable Terror tracklisting:

"A Night To Dismember"

"Hands Of The Ripper"

"Witchfinder General"

"Not Of This Earth"

"The Ones Who Own The Dark"

"Waking The Dead"

"Night Of The Witch"

"We Are The Damned"

"The Brain That Wouldn't Die"

"Lucifer's Light"

"I Spit On Your Corpse"

“Hands Of The Ripper” video:

"A Night To Dismember" video:

Chats Of Unspeakable Terror #1: